You can win a trip to that Irish island in latest ‘Star Wars’ charity drive

04.05.16 2 years ago

Mark Hamill has joined in on the Star Wars “Force for Change” charity campaign (you may remember Harrison Ford's contributions to a previous one), which means he finally gets some lines!

After giving us a familiar glower (“I'm used to just staring intensely!” Hamill says), Luke Skywalker explains that, for the next month, Force for Change will double donations to certain charities. Anyone who participates will be entered to win a trip to Ireland — and Skellig Michael, also known as Luke's isolated island refuge. 

Find out more about the contest here. Good luck! 

