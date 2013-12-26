You Can’t Have A Wedding Without Matching Life-Sized Dalek Cakes

#Doctor Who
12.26.13

When a TV Studio needed matching bride and groom Daleks for an event, they turned to Dinkydoodle Designs. Company owner Dawn Butler – along with five friends – forty eight slabs of spongecake, fifty-two pounds of filling cream, eighty-three pounds of chocolate ganache and a bucket of jam and a partridge in a pear tree to create these life-sized villains.

 

 Here they are working through the night to get the layers constructed.

The finished product!

They make such a handsome couple! But let’s not linger on how Daleks might consummate…

Sadly, the Daleks met an untimely demise though there is some debate as to the nature of their end. Accident or EXTERMINATE?

Head over to the Dinkydoodle Design official Facebook page to read more about how these cakes took shape!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Doctor Who
TAGSCAKEDaleksDOCTOR WHOlifesized Dalek cakewedding

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP