You could win one of five copies of ‘Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World’ on Blu-ray

Okay… now that we’ve given away the “Apocalypse Now” Blu-rays, it’s time for another Blu-ray contest, and this time, we’re giving away one of my favorite films of this year.
One of you is going to win the grand prize, which is a Blu-ray/DVD combo pack for “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World,” as well as a signed copy of the CD soundtrack for the film (Young Neil himself, Johnny Simmons, signed it) and a special collectible Backstage Pass.
Four more of you will win special Backstage Passes and copies of the Blu-ray/DVD combo pack.
All of this is courtesy Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and ABKCO Records, and all you have to do if you want to win is send me your very best fake band name. Scott Pilgrim may have been part of Sex Bob-omb, but I want to know what bands you guys would christen given the chance.
Me? I’ve always been partial to Paulie’s Robot.
If you want that Grand Prize, though, you should also include the name of your first album. The best band name/album title combination takes the big one, so do your best. Make me laugh.
And just so you know… I spent the whole weekend checking out the Blu-ray for “Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World,” and once again, in addition to amazing sound and picture quality, Edgar Wright has put together a packed edition of his film, something he’s done for both “Shaun Of The Dead” and “Hot Fuzz” before this. He loves to make sure the home video releases are just thick with extra features, and this will please fans enormously. I’ve heard three of the four commentaries, and they’re all great, and the documentary footage is exhaustive. Even after as much time as I’ve spent with it, I haven’t seen everything. Impressive.
You have until 6:00 PM on Wednesday, November 3rd, to enter the contest. To do so, e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com and make sure your e-mail is titled “Scott Pilgrim Blu Contest”. Include your name, your mailing address, and an e-mail, and remember that you need to be inside the continental US to win the prize.
“Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World” will be on Blu-ray and DVD November 9, 2010.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Article headline makes it sound like only 5 copies of the movie on blu ray exist. Please edit.
That was awesome, Drew!
“Captain Pedantic.”
I’ll be chuckling all night, thanks!
Freudian Nip Slip.
I live in Australia, so I can’t enter. But seriously, Freudian Nip Slip.
Band Name: The Brave Companions
First Album: Friend Club
entry 2 for the hell of it: Band Name: Hey, Zues!
First Album: Nastyplot
Write a comment…
Okay, so THAT happened…
Anyway:
Band name: The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies
First Album: Wankel Rotary Engine
shouldn’t you guys be emailing your entry? someone could steal it and claim they had it first
I don’t know that anyone’ll be claiming those as their own…
When do we find out the winners?
this
Super this,
Super mega ultra this.
Drew? Helllooooooo?????
Hi Drew! Any chance the winners might be notifed before tomorrow when the Blu-Ray goes on sale? Just so the winners don’t buy an item they already won. Thanks!
I ended up buying it from Amazon today anyway (I wanna watch this weekend). If I happen to win, I’ll just give one away as a gift. However, I’m kind of disappointed in how this contest was handled. :(
still haven’t received mine yet and I won
Uh… yeah, who won? We’re dying of curiosity!
I have a new album title!
“Everybody loses!”