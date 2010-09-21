You must watch OK Go’s new video for ‘White Knuckles’ right now

Who knew when OK Go made its landmark video for “Here It Goes Again” four years ago that was only the tip of the quartet’s creative iceberg. And then they came back with the brilliant “This Too Shall Pass.” There”s no one making more innovative videos these days than OK Go. The band’s latest includes many four-legged friends and is guaranteed to brighten your day.

“White Knuckles” is a typically catchy OK Go track, but it would appear the band took the line about “paw print” seriously when it came time to make the video. Up against a blue screen, the two-legged creatures–clad all in white– frolic with about a dozen four-legged types, all adorable mutts, who know a thing or two about leaping, delivering high-fives and, my favorite, looking to the left and right on cue. You will not be able to watch this without smiling.

We want OK Go to take the pooches and create a show in Vegas that we can go to over and over again…sort of like a doggie Siegfried and Roy. Without the maulings.

OK Go ended its deal with EMI several months ago and is now completely independent and for a band that really needs to do its own thing, unfettered by decision by committee, it has been a liberating great move.

Even better than the video? All the dogs in the clips are rescue dogs. OK Go is donating a portion of all sales of the video to ASPCA. For more information, go to http://www.okgo.net/dogs.