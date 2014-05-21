You Need to See Cher Play All the Parts in ‘West Side Story’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Do Tony and Maria believe in life after love? They better.

In 1978 Cher had a TV special called “Cher… Special.” Why would it have any other name? I don't know! Anyway: A huge chunk of the special — about 14 minutes of it — was devoted to Cher playing all the parts in a truncated version of “West Side Story.” You read that right. She' plays every role, male or female, and sings all the parts too. Only in America!

Thirty-six years later, the spectacle is spellbinding. Somehow, someday, somewhere — There's a place for Cher.