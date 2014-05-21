You Need to See Cher Play All the Parts in ‘West Side Story’

05.21.14 4 years ago

Do Tony and Maria believe in life after love? They better.

In 1978 Cher had a TV special called “Cher… Special.” Why would it have any other name? I don't know! Anyway: A huge chunk of the special — about 14 minutes of it — was devoted to Cher playing all the parts in a truncated version of “West Side Story.” You read that right. She' plays every role, male or female, and sings all the parts too. Only in America!

Thirty-six years later, the spectacle is spellbinding. Somehow, someday, somewhere — There's a place for Cher.

Around The Web

TAGScherCher SpecialWEST SIDE STORY

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP