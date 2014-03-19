You too can learn to speak Dothraki from ‘Game of Thrones’

#Game of Thrones
03.19.14 4 years ago

God forgive me, but I guess I totally missed the whole Muzzy infomercial phenomenon in the 1990s. If you did too, here's a quick example to get you up to speed:

Ok, got it? Weird, poorly animated animal cartoons? Silver-tongued spokeswoman who dresses disturbingly like Barbara Bush? Vaguely creepy blonde children in some dark, effed-up suburban living room? Good. Now, imagine what that infomercial would look like if the language course being advertised was for the totally fictional “Game of Thrones” dialect Dothraki, and you've pretty much got the gist of this new video parody by the folks over at Nacho Punch. Now how do you say “Your joy will turn to ashes in your mouth,” because that's something I would actually like to know?

Follow RIOT on Twitter

(via Huffington Post)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSDothrakigame of thronesMuzzy

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP