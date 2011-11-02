‘Young Adult’ pops up at the New Beverly

LOS ANGELES – “It’s nice to just show the movie and say, ‘Here it is, hope you like it,'” Jason Reitman said to me at a party following a “pop-up” screening of his latest film “Young Adult” last night. And he’s been doing just that, in select cities across the country — Chicago, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Austin and a stop north of the border in Toronto — aiming at the kinds of fans who’ll line up for a secret screening without knowing what the film will be. And the experience seems to have invigorated him a bit.
Going into these cities, he and screenwriter Diablo Cody haven’t done the usual press commitments. No chatting with local news stations, radio shows, newspapers and college papers like you’d expect. In and out and a “hope you like it.” It’s fair to say the kind of intense press rounds he exhausted on “Up in the Air” two years ago were the last thing he wanted to do this time around, but it’s also been about setting a foundation that says, “This ain’t ‘Juno.'”
And no, “Young Adult” is not “Juno.” Not that the latter is the trifle it’s come to be considered since its 2007 release (it has its dark and emotional moments), but the latest Cody/Reitman collaboration is an unflinching piece of work committed to following its lead character on a downward path, eschewing a narrative of redemption and never conceding any ground.
It’s the film Reitman says he wanted to make, the film he’s proud he was able to make, and he took a chance in saddling up to it. He had written an adaptation of Joyce Maynard’s novel “Labor Day” and was all set for it to be his next film while Paramount was seeking out directors for Cody’s script. Suddenly, though, the opportunity was there for Reitman to take a crack at it, and so he took a leap, put “Labor Day” on hold and set out to make an uncompromising dark comedy within the studio system.
And it is certainly that. These are light spoilers, but in a post-screening Q&A at the New Beverly Theater, Patton Oswalt — who is fantastic in the film and delivers a performance you might not expect out of him — noted that it’s a reminder of films like “The Conversation” or “Five Easy Pieces” (the sort that often screen at the New Bev), which were dedicated to further embedding characters into who they were at the start of the film, rather than offering a traditional Hollywood yarn with lessons learned and a dramatic arc.
“I am of the mind that assholes don’t change,” Cody said in the Q&A. “And also, people in general don’t necessarily change in the dramatic way we see them change in the third act of movies.” She then gave credit to Reitman for fighting for the integrity of that aspect of the film. (End of light spoilers.)
All of that will surely make for a catchy talking point along the press tour, but I actually think it’s overly simplifying things. “Young Adult” is ultimately a rather twisted tale of finding one’s inner worth and caring about yourself enough to move forward, and that, I think, is a significant thing for a person to learn.
Oswalt, meanwhile, has a whole theory on it being a horror film of sorts, but that’s another story for another day. For now, suffice it to say “Young Adult” is quite possibly Reitman’s most refined outing to date, his voice becoming clearer, his thematic interests taking further shape. It’s a brutally dark comedy but it is a very adult piece of work, playing in hues all the more uncomfortable for how true they really are on a primal level.
Charlize Theron gives a stellar, bitchy, biting, layered, at times moving performance. Oswalt commented to me and my colleague Drew McWeeny at the after party that he thinks this will be, more than “Monster,” the performance people will think of when they see her from here on out. And I actually think that may be the case. Unlike that film, for which she won the Oscar in 2003, Theron is exposed here, playing a vicious personality with no makeup to hide behind. It’s a quality piece of work that should bring her another Oscar nomination.
Oswalt, meanwhile, is so touching and funny and more than the mere comic relief you’d expect from the trailer. He gets a few key dramatic moments to sing and he really sticks the landing on each of them. I’ve had him chalked up for a Best Supporting Actor nomination for weeks upon weeks based merely on the early word, and I’m happy to see that vetted out after last night’s screening. If he really puts in the work, he can easily find himself in that mix. He’s so lovable on the mic and will no doubt bring the house down in Q&A after Q&A as he did last night.
Finally, also of note for one key scene is Collette Wolfe, who knocks a moment toward the end of the film right out of the park. And it’s that scene, Reitman says, that made him want to make the movie. That scene IS the movie. But I’ll say no more.
From here, the film comes off its mini-tour and enters the traditional press arena. I’m not sure how critics will respond. I kind of anticipate a great many will knock it for its lack of redemptive tissue, but I think savvy audiences will spark to its inner, dark truths. We’ll see how it plays out. But you can certainly understand why Paramount and Reitman have been particular about letting the cat out of the bag in a specific way. This is not a paradigm-fitting piece of work. Nor was it ever intended to be.
“Young Adult” opens in limited release Friday, December 9 and expands further on December 16.
What did you think of Elizabeth Reaser? I’m a fan of hers and she’s always getting left out of the mix :/
oh and who does Colette Wolfe play? Patton’s sister? wife?
Patton’s sister. And Reaser was great. Another example of casting being at least half the work on a film like this. She has less to do than the rest but she’s an organic aspect of the ensemble.
Wow
I’m so excited to see this film, not just because of my sweet spot for Reitman’s work, but also because I’ve always wanted to see Theron get another big role worth her talent.
“stellar, bitchy, biting, layered, at times moving performance” and you think it might be the one people will remember over Monster?
Seems like what I was waiting for.
Glad to hear it, Kris. This has been at the top of my list for awhile. I love how much of a cinephile Patton Oswalt is.
Oswalt giving a great performance doesn’t surprise me at all…I thought he was a revelation in Big Fan.
Agreed, but he goes a few places here that are at least somewhat unexpected.
Your review has definitely piqued my interest! Glad to hear this has turned out so well. I suspect I will like the darker tone very much.
with dialogue equating screenplay for many and the artist coming short on that, do you think young adult can win the best original screenplay?
I don’t think that’s likely.
so u think its going to be the artist?
Yeah, that’s been my bet for a while now. Don’t see much reason to change now. The only other possibility is Midnight in Paris.
Apologies if you have already explained this, but how can a movie with no words be considered for original screenplay? Is it a mixture of stage direction and facial descriptions?
Why not?
“…how can a movie with no words be considered for original screenplay?”
I know you’re asking in all innocence, but this is the kind of question that drives screenwriters to drink. A screenplay is so much more than dialogue: it’s story, character, structure, everything. Dialogue is but one component. (In any case, ‘The Artist’ does have written dialogue — in the form of title cards.)
“A screenplay is so much more than dialogue: it’s story, character, structure, everything.”
But it’s these very components of “The Artist’s” screenplay that are blatantly generic, in my opinion — I’d even argue that they’re the blandest components of the film as a whole. Regardless, though, it’s hard to imagine it not striking the Academy chord.
Yeah I really didn’t know. I have never written a screenplay and I don’t really even know what they look like, sorry :/
I’m with King.
Laura: No worries, it’s a widespread misconception. I do encourage you to read a couple of screenplays, perhaps for films you really like. They’re widely available, either online or in published form, and I think you’d find it interesting.
I stopped reading when you mentioned light spoilers (bless you for the warning), but I’m already nervous hearing that the film follows its lead character “on a downward path, eschewing a narrative of redemption and never conceding any ground.” Imagine a story in which the protagonist realizes he has killed his father and married his mother — but he doesn’t give a shit and doesn’t change from the experience. Filmmakers should probably concede some ground to the hardwiring of the human brain, which demands a story in which the protagonist recognizes his tragic error. Maybe in “Young Adult” the recognition is there, but not in a sacharine way? Is that a fair description?
I think you’d be okay reading the light spoilers, honestly. It’s just a bit of fleshing out of the “downward path” line, but nothing specific. And it’ll answer your question.
You’ve never seen a movie where the protagonist doesn’t change? We’re they really DON’T recognize their “tragic error?” Really? Sounds like you’ve been living in Old Hollywood Land.
Great to hear, Kris. I am a massive fan of Reitman. His films are just as entertaining and engaging as they are meaniningful and thought-provoking. Few directors truly find this balance. You can often be bored to tears, but appreciate the intellect of a film, or be very entertained, but have nothing to think about during the film or afterwards. My favorite films find the balance, hence why Up in the Air was in my top 10 of the decade and Juno was in my top 10 of 2007.
I’ve always had a sneaky suspicion that this could be great. As a mild fan of both Juno and Up in the Air, I’m hoping this is the first Reitman film I can really like or flat-out love.
Since as you said, the movie is not very “Juno” like and decidedly darker, do think “Young Adult” is less likely to experience the kind of blow back the early Cody/Reitman film did if it finds some success?
I do. I think those who suddenly found it hip to knock Juno will be the sorts who (if they can get past their Juno bias, that is) respond to Young Adult.
He gets a few key dramatic moments to sing and he really sticks the landing on each of them.
Can I just say that mixed metaphors like this drive me absolutely bonkers? Drama doesn’t really “sing”, but if you want to say it does, don’t go into a gymnastics metaphor right after.
/English teacher mode.
Other than that, though, great article.
Do html tags not work on HitFix? That first line was supposed to be italicized… I was quoting the article.
test
Guess not.
I guess they don’t.
What’s wrong with gymnastics metaphors?
I loved your usage of ‘sing’ Kris. (:
You know, Supporting Actor is looking pretty hard for a winner, and I’m not really buying the Christopher Plummer story- I bet if the performance really is that good and the Academy hands out even a few nominations to Young Adult (Actress and Screenplay at least, right?), Oswalt could win the trophy.
Was at the screening last night. Not as knocked out as you. Thought the acting was okay, Oswald still reminded me of the part he played on that t.v. show, with just a little more seriousness. I would say of the two actors in that age group, Jonah Hill was better but neither are Oscar worthy in my opinion.
What do you think of a BP nod? I honestly thought it was the closest thing to a perfect film I have seen all year (granted, I haven’t seen some of the big ones like The Artist). There should be an award for pitch-perfect casting, because this film totally deserves it. I can’t think of anyone better suited for the role of Mavis than Theron.
I don’t think this is the kind of thing the Academy is likely to vote for Best Picture. Acting and screenplay.
That’s too bad, it’s brilliant. The ending scene confirms it.
Despite not being a huge Reitman fan (my pessimism is largely based on disliking Up in the Air, though I very much enjoyed Thank You for Smoking and Juno), this looks way more interesting than any of the other latecomers which are sure to be more potent Oscar contenders.
What about Patrick Wilson’s performance and his character?