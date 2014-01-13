Marvel offers first look at the post-Cataclysm Ultimate Universe

(CBR) Last Friday details dropped for three new relaunch titles for the Marvel’s Ultimate line including “All-New Ultimates” by Michael Fiffe and Amilcar Pinna; “Miles Morales: Ultimate Spider-Man” by Brian Michael Bendis and David Marquez; and “Ultimate FF” by Joshua Hale Fialkov and Mario Guevara. The publisher has subsequently released the standard covers for “All-New Ultimates” #1 by David Nakayama and “Ultimate FF” #1 by Mike McKone along with further details about all three launch titles.

The most popular characters! The most acclaimed creators! The most ambitious stories! This is the energized Ultimate Marvel NOW!.

This April, Marvel’s Ultimate universe undergoes a massive overhaul in an exciting and new direction as the industry’s top creators – Brian Michael Bendis, Michel Fiffe and Joshua Hal Fialkov take everyone’s favorite Ultimate universe characters – Spider-Man, Iron Man, Kitty Pryde, Sue Storm, Black Widow (formally Spider-Woman), Cloak & Dagger and more in an all-new and exciting direction after the devastating events of Cataclysm.

“The Ultimate Universe is relatively young, which yields more opportunities for real change, real dangers, and dramatic avenues left unexplored in superhero comics,” says ALL-NEW ULTIMATES writer Michel Fiffe.

It all starts in April with ALL-NEW ULTIMATES, from the creative team of Michel Fiffe (Copra) and Amilcar Pinna (X-Men: First Class). Spider-Man, Black Widow (formally Spider-Woman), Kitty Pryde, Bombshell, Cloak & Dagger officially unite to tackle the vicious, rampant crime wave overtaking Hell’s Kitchen! But can this new team of Ultimates stand up to the murderous gang known only as the Serpent Skulls?

Ultimate Marvel NOW! continues through the spring of 2014 with the launch of ULTIMATE FF by Joshua Hale Fialkov (Cataclysm: Ultimate X-Men) and upcoming superstar artist, Mario Guevara. The FF – Future Foundation – is all that stands between the Ultimate universe and COMPLETE AND UTTER DOOM! Can Sue Storm, Tony Stark, Machine Man and Sam Wilson face the oncoming devastation directly after the events of Cataclysm?

And finally, Miles Morales is back in his own web-slinging solo-series, MILES MORALES: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN by creator Brian Michael Bendis (Ultimate Spider-Man, All-New X-Men) and artist Dave Marquez (Cataclysm: Ultimate Comics Spider-Man, All-New X-Men). In the wake of earth-shattering events, Miles is back in action with a new status quo and a new outlook on life! But there is no time to sit back and relax. A BIG villain from Peter Parker’s past is alive and well and about to turn New York upside down.

