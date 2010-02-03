Your first Super Bowl Movie TV Spot: ‘Shutter Island’

It’s still unclear how many studios will spend the big bucks to advertise during this year’s Super Bowl, but Paramount Pictures isn’t playing coy. They studio has gotten out front and released their TV spot for the upcoming Martin Scorsese thriller “Shutter Island.”

Based on the novel by Dennis Lehane, “Shutter” finds Leonardo DiCaprio as a U.S. Marshall investingating the disappearance of a murderess who has escaped a hospital for the criminally insane. Mark Ruffalo plays his partner and Ben Kingsley is a prominent doctor at the institute.

HitFix’s own Drew McWeeney reviewed the movie after seeing it last December. You can read his thoughts here.

Look for all the latest Super Bowl spots on HitFix during and after the big game this Sunday.

“Shutter Island” opens nationwide on Feb. 19.