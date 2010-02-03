Your first Super Bowl Movie TV Spot: ‘Shutter Island’

#Leonardo DiCaprio
02.04.10 9 years ago

It’s still unclear how many studios will spend the big bucks to advertise during this year’s Super Bowl, but Paramount Pictures isn’t playing coy.  They studio has gotten out front and released their TV spot for the upcoming Martin Scorsese thriller “Shutter Island.”

Based on the novel by Dennis Lehane, “Shutter” finds Leonardo DiCaprio as a U.S. Marshall investingating the disappearance of a murderess who has escaped a hospital for the criminally insane.  Mark Ruffalo plays his partner and Ben Kingsley is a prominent doctor at the institute. 

HitFix’s own Drew McWeeney reviewed the movie after seeing it last December. You can read his thoughts here.

Look for all the latest Super Bowl spots on HitFix during and after the big game this Sunday. 

“Shutter Island” opens nationwide on Feb. 19.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Leonardo DiCaprio
TAGSBEN KINGSLEYColts vs SaintsIndianapolis Colts vs New Orleans SaintsLeonardo DiCaprioMARK RUFFALOMARTIN SCORSESESHUTTER ISLANDsuper bowl 2010Super Bowl 43

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP