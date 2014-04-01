Your Guide To Navigating April Fool’s Day Pranks 2014

It's that time again. April 1st is the one day of the year when brands and companies can lie to our faces and their is literally nothing we can do about it. Shiny new technology or a too-good-to-be-true announcements that promises us everything only to have the proverbial football yanked away at the last minute is common place But with a healthy bit of skepticism, we will persevere until tomorrow. In the meantime, be on the look out for these!

#1 – HTC introduces the GLUUV, basically a Nintendo PowerGlove for your smartphone.

Twenty years from now we better look back at this technology on our holographic HUDs and laugh at it's prophetic retro-futurism.

Source: HTC

#2 – AirBnB branches out with AirBRB.

This app let's you rent out your desk while you pop off for a smoke break or to a dentist appointment.



#3 – Google Maps is hiring Pokemon Masters.

Can you be the very best, like no one ever was?



