Michelle Obama shows up with lesser entertainers such as Chloe Grace Moretz and Tyler Posey in a very health-conscious parody of “Divergent” by Funny Or Die. She's really got the “What's Up, Doc?” carrot snap down.
Your New ‘Divergent’ Parody Stars… Michelle Obama?
Louis VIrtel 09.03.14 4 years ago
