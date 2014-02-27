The genius that is NilsOfficial took the 80s pop hit and combined it with Avicii and Chumbawamba for a mash-up you can't stop listening to. Be sure to send this to everyone you know, but tell them it's a video of yawning puppies for maximum ironic results!
You’re Gonna Watch This RickRoll And You’re Gonna Love It
02.27.14
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With