You’re Gonna Watch This RickRoll And You’re Gonna Love It

02.27.14

The genius that is NilsOfficial took the 80s pop hit and combined it with Avicii and Chumbawamba for a mash-up you can't stop listening to. Be sure to send this to everyone you know, but tell them it's a video of yawning puppies for maximum ironic results!

TAGSAVICIIChumbawambaMASHUPRICK ASTLEYRICK ROLLRICKROLL

