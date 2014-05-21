‘You’re So Hot’ Vol. 3: Is Dave Franco Still Hottest?

Dave Franco and Christopher Mintz-Plasse are hitting on each other again in the third installment of “You're So Hot,” a contest to see who can longer withstand disgusting come-ons. This time the game is a cinematic affair, as Mintz-Plasse and Franco are both in costume as “Kill Bill” characters. It is a vile game. And I do believe Franco gets in the best line with the science fair quip.

There's also a 3D version of this video, in case you somehow want it to be a more sensual experience.

(NSFW, language and — I guess — the climactic moment.)