‘You’re So Hot’ Vol. 3: Is Dave Franco Still Hottest?

#Funny or Die
05.21.14 4 years ago

Dave Franco and Christopher Mintz-Plasse are hitting on each other again in the third installment of “You're So Hot,” a contest to see who can longer withstand disgusting come-ons. This time the game is a cinematic affair, as Mintz-Plasse and Franco are both in costume as “Kill Bill” characters. It is a vile game. And I do believe Franco gets in the best line with the science fair quip.

There's also a 3D version of this video, in case you somehow want it to be a more sensual experience. 

(NSFW, language and — I guess — the climactic moment.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Funny or Die
TAGSChristopher MintzPlasseDAVE FRANCOFUNNY OR DIEYoure so Hot

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP