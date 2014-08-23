You’re welcome: Watch the first five minutes of Lifetime’s ‘Saved By the Bell’ movie

#Saved By The Bell
08.23.14 4 years ago

Put on your baggiest Hypercolor® tee, your finest high-tops and your stoniest stone-washed jeans — it's time to return to “Saved By the Bell.”

Lifetime knows how much you want to watch the cable network's highly-anticipated “The Unauthorized Story Of Saved By The Bell,” so they've released the first five minutes of the movie online. 

The clip begins at a 1990 public appearance in Cincinnati where thousands of fans clamor to catch a glimpse of the teen tube stars in a very “Hard Day's Night”-kind of way. It then transforms into what can only be described as “Screech's Goodfellas,” with Sam Kindseth playing scrawny star Dustin Diamond. It flashes back to Diamond's 1988 audition and includes lots of narration, a rousing pop soundtrack (The Go-Gos, Bell Biv Devoe), restless camerawork, and Screech breaking the fourth wall in order to address the audience. 

Watch it here:
 

Post by Lifetime.

It also stars Dylan Everett as Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zach), Julian Works as Mario Lopez (Slater), Alyssa Lynch as Tiffani-Amber Thiessen (Kelly), Tiera Skovbye as Elizabeth Berkley (Jesse) and Taylor Russell McKenzie as Lark Voorhies (Lisa).

“The Unauthorized Story Of Saved By The Bell” premieres September 1 on Lifetime.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Saved By The Bell
TAGSalyssa lynchDUSTIN DIAMONDdylan everettELIZABETH BERKLEYjulian worksLARK VOORHIESLIFETIMEMARIO LOPEZMarkPaul Gosselaarsam kindsethSAVED BY THE BELLtaylor russell mckenzieThe Unauthorized Story Of Saved By The BellTiera SkovbyeTiffaniAmber Thiessen

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP