You’re welcome: Watch the first five minutes of Lifetime’s ‘Saved By the Bell’ movie

Put on your baggiest Hypercolor® tee, your finest high-tops and your stoniest stone-washed jeans — it's time to return to “Saved By the Bell.”

Lifetime knows how much you want to watch the cable network's highly-anticipated “The Unauthorized Story Of Saved By The Bell,” so they've released the first five minutes of the movie online.

The clip begins at a 1990 public appearance in Cincinnati where thousands of fans clamor to catch a glimpse of the teen tube stars in a very “Hard Day's Night”-kind of way. It then transforms into what can only be described as “Screech's Goodfellas,” with Sam Kindseth playing scrawny star Dustin Diamond. It flashes back to Diamond's 1988 audition and includes lots of narration, a rousing pop soundtrack (The Go-Gos, Bell Biv Devoe), restless camerawork, and Screech breaking the fourth wall in order to address the audience.

Watch it here:



It also stars Dylan Everett as Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zach), Julian Works as Mario Lopez (Slater), Alyssa Lynch as Tiffani-Amber Thiessen (Kelly), Tiera Skovbye as Elizabeth Berkley (Jesse) and Taylor Russell McKenzie as Lark Voorhies (Lisa).

“The Unauthorized Story Of Saved By The Bell” premieres September 1 on Lifetime.