Youth movement continues: Academy invites Ryan Reynolds, Anna Kendrick, Adam Sandler, Bono and 131 other new members

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has over 6,000 members these days and is continuing to add to the fold. This year, the organization has invited 135 new members to join (it’s unclear if anyone ever turns down the offer) and they are smartly following AMPAS mandate of trying to lower the average age of the powerful industry group. Why? Well, relevancy does matter. Without the recent influx of younger members (and we mean under 50 years of age), the Academy’s recognition of some of the great independent features over the past decade may not have occurred.

Some of the more intriguing names joining the Academy this year include 2010 winners Mo’Nique, Christoph Waltz and screenwriters Mark Boal and Geoff Fletcher. Also up are Anna Kendrick, Bono, The Edge, “District 9’s” Neill Blomkamp, Carey Mulligan, Jeremy Renner, Saoirse Ronan, Peter Sarsgaard and, yes, Adam Sandler.

While a few of the publicity inductees always raise a few eyebrows, it’s the inclusion of last year’s horrible Oscar show producer Adam Shankman (it was inevitable) and writer/producers Alex Kurtzman and Robert Orci (“Transformers 2,” ’nuff said) which are the most distressing.

What do you think of this year’s inductees? Check out the complete list below.



Actors

* Tobin Bell – “Saw,” “The Firm”

* Vera Farmiga – “Up in the Air,” “The Departed”

* Miguel Ferrer – “Traffic,” “RoboCop”

* James Gandolfini – “In the Loop,” “Get Shorty”

* Anna Kendrick – “Up in the Air,” “Twilight”

* Mo”Nique – “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push” by Sapphire,” “Phat Girlz”

* Carey Mulligan – “An Education,” “Public Enemies”

* Jeremy Renner – “The Hurt Locker,” “28 Weeks Later”

* Ryan Reynolds – “The Proposal,” “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”

* LaTanya Richardson Jackson – “Mother and Child,” “Losing Isaiah”

* Peter Riegert – “Traffic,” “Crossing Delancey”

* Sam Robards – “A.I. Artificial Intelligence,” “American Beauty”

* Saoirse Ronan – “The Lovely Bones,” “Atonement”

* Zoe Saldana – “Avatar,” “Star Trek”

* Adam Sandler – “Funny People,” “Punch-Drunk Love”

* Peter Sarsgaard – “An Education,” “Boys Don”t Cry”

* Gabourey Sidibe – “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push” by Sapphire”

* Shaun Toub – “Iron Man,” “The Kite Runner”

* Christoph Waltz – “Inglourious Basterds”

* George Wyner – “A Serious Man,” “American Pie 2”

Animators

* Ken Bielenberg – “Monsters vs Aliens,” “Shrek”

* Peter de Seve – “Ice Age Dawn of the Dinosaurs,” “Ratatouille”

* Steve Hickner – “Bee Movie,” “The Prince of Egypt”

* Angus MacLane – “Toy Story 3,” “WALL-E”

* Darragh O”Connell – “Granny O”Grimm”s Sleeping Beauty,” “Give Up Yer Aul Sins”

* Simon Otto – “How to Train Your Dragon,” “Kung Fu Panda”

* Bob Pauley – “Toy Story 3,” “Monsters, Inc.”

* Willem Thijssen – “The Aroma of Tea,” “A Greek Tragedy”

Art Directors

* Kim Sinclair – “Avatar,” “Cast Away”

* Dave Warren – “Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” “Bridget Jones”s Diary”

At-Large

* Darcy Antonellis

* John Lowry

Casting Directors

* Laura Rosenthal – “The Messenger,” “I”m Not There”

Cinematographers

* Barry Ackroyd – “The Hurt Locker,” “United 93”

* Christian Berger – “The White Ribbon,” “Cache”

* Hagen Bogdanski – “The Young Victoria,” “The Lives of Others”

* Shane Hurlbut – “Terminator Salvation,” “We Are Marshall”

* Tom Hurwitz – “Valentino The Last Emperor,” “Ghosts of Abu Ghraib”

* Dan Mindel – “Star Trek,” “Mission: Impossible III”

* Tobias Schliessler – “The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3,” “Hancock”

* Stephen Windon – “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” “House of Wax”

* Robert Yeoman – “Get Him to the Greek,” “The Squid and the Whale”

Costume Designers

* Catherine Leterrier – “Coco before Chanel,” “Avenue Montaigne”

* Janet Patterson – “Bright Star,” “The Piano”

Directors

* Jacques Audiard – “A Prophet,” “The Beat That My Heart Skipped”

* Juan Jose Campanella – “The Secret in Their Eyes,” “Son of the Bride”

* Lee Daniels – “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push” by Sapphire,” “Shadowboxer”

* Claudia Llosa – “The Milk of Sorrow,” “Madeinusa”

* Lone Scherfig – “An Education,” “Italian for Beginners”

* Adam Shankman – “Bedtime Stories,” “Hairspray”

Documentary

* Nancy Baker – “Rehearsing a Dream,” “Born into Brothels”

* Rick Goldsmith – “The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers,” “Tell the Truth and Run: George Seldes and the American Press”

* Davis Guggenheim – “It Might Get Loud,” “An Inconvenient Truth”

* Tia Lessin – “Capitalism: A Love Story,” “Trouble the Water”

* Cara Mertes – “The Betrayal,” “My Country, My Country”

* Frazer Pennebaker – “Al Franken: God Spoke,” “The War Room”

* Julia Reichert – “The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant,” “Seeing Red”

* Morgan Spurlock – “Where in the World Is Osama Bin Laden?,” “Super Size Me”



Executives

* Christopher W. Aronson

* Jim Berk

* Philippe Dauman

* Sheila DeLoach

* Donald Peter Granger

* Nathan Kahane

* Andrew Karpen

* Ryan Kavanaugh

* David Kosse

* David Andrew Spitz

* Emma Watts

Film Editors

* Robert Frazen – “Synecdoche, New York,” “Smart People”

* Dana E. Glauberman – “Up in the Air,” “Thank You for Smoking”

* Joe Klotz – “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push” by Sapphire,” “Grace Is Gone”

* Bob Murawski – “The Hurt Locker,” “Spider-Man”

* John Refoua – “Avatar,” “Reno 911!: Miami”

Live Action Short Films

* Joachim Back – “The New Tenants”

* Gregg Helvey – “Kavi,” “The Knife Grinder”s Tale”

Makeup Artists and Hairstylists

* Kris Evans – “X-Men The Last Stand,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

* Jane Galli – “Knight and Day,” “3:10 to Yuma”

* Mindy Hall – “Star Trek,” “World Trade Center”

* Joel Harlow – “Star Trek,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World”s End”

* Jenny Shircore – “The Young Victoria,” “Elizabeth”



Music

* Christophe Beck – “The Hangover,” “Bring It On”

* Bono – “Gangs of New York,” “In the Name of the Father”

* T Bone Burnett – “Crazy Heart,” “Cold Mountain”

* The Edge – “Gangs of New York,” “GoldenEye”

* Brian Tyler – “Fast & Furious,” “Aliens vs. Predator Requiem”

Producers



* Stephanie Allain – “Black Snake Moan,” “Hustle & Flow”

* Gregory Jacobs – “The Informant!,” “The Good German”

* Jon Landau – “Avatar,” “Titanic”

* Marc Turtletaub – “Away We Go,” “Little Miss Sunshine”

* Glenn Williamson – “Sunshine Cleaning,” “Hollywoodland”

Production Designers

* Kirk M. Pertruccelli – “The Incredible Hulk,” “The Patriot”

* Edward S. Verreaux – “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra,” “Jurassic Park III”

Public Relations

* Dwight Caines

* Suzanne M. Cole

* Tommy Gargotta

* Sophie Gluck

* Josh Greenstein

* Pamela Levine

* Wendy Lightbourn

* Michele Robertson

* Tony Sella

Set Decorators

* Maggie Gray – “The Young Victoria,” “Ella Enchanted”

* Douglas A. Mowat – “Role Models,” “The Sixth Sense”

* Caroline Smith – “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus,” “Match Point”



Sound



* Frank Eulner – “Iron Man 2,” “Hellboy”

* Adam Jenkins – “I Love You, Man,” “Crash”

* Tony Lamberti – “Inglourious Basterds,” “Sideways”

* Dennis Leonard – “Disney”s A Christmas Carol,” “The Polar Express”

* Tom Myers – “Up,” “WALL-E”

* Paul N.J. Ottosson – “The Hurt Locker,” “Spider-Man 3”

* Resul Pookutty – “Ghajini,” “Slumdog Millionaire”

* Gary A. Rizzo – “How to Train Your Dragon,” “The Dark Knight”

* Michael Silvers – “Up,” “Ratatouille”

* Gwendolyn Yates Whittle – “Avatar,” “The Simpsons Movie”



Visual Effects

* Matt Aitken – “District 9,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”

* Karen Ansel – “Angels & Demons,” “Men in Black II”

* Richard Baneham – “Avatar,” “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers”

* Eric Barba – “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Zodiac”

* Paul Debevec – “Avatar,” “King Kong”

* Russell Earl – “Star Trek,” “Transformers”

* Steve Galich – “Date Night,” “Transformers”

* Andrew R. Jones – “Avatar,” “I, Robot”

* Dan Kaufman – “District 9,” “Ocean”s Thirteen”

* Derek Spears – “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor,” “Superman Returns”

* Steve Sullivan – “Avatar,” “Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith”

* Michael J. Wassel – “Hellboy II: The Golden Army,” “The Bourne Identity”



Writers

* Neill Blomkamp – “District 9”

* Mark Boal – “The Hurt Locker,” “In the Valley of Elah”

* Geoffrey Fletcher – “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push” by Sapphire”

* Nick Hornby – “An Education,” “Fever Pitch”

* Alex Kurtzman – “Star Trek,” “Mission: Impossible III”

* Tom McCarthy – “Up,” “The Visitor”

* Roberto Orci – “Star Trek,” “Mission: Impossible III”

* Terri Tatchell – “District 9”

