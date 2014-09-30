Yvette Nicole Brown leaves “Community” to care for her ailing father

Brown won”t be part of “Community” on Yahoo after asking to be let out of her contract. “My dad needs daily care and he needs me,” Brown, who already has a recurring role on “The Odd Couple,” tells TV Guide. “The idea of being away 16 hours a day for five months, I couldn't do it. It was a difficult decision for me to make, but I had to choose my dad.”

“Rush Hour” is getting the TV treatment

“Scrubs” and “Cougar Town” honcho Bill Lawrence is behind the TV remake of the hit movie franchise that starred Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker. “Rush Hour” director Brett Ratner will also be part of the show's development. The project is still in its early stages, so no network deal has been made.

Greg Brady from “The Brady Bunch” turns 60

Today is the Big 6-0 for Barry Williams. “Sister” Maureen McCormick turns 60 in two years.