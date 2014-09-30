Yvette Nicole Brown leaving ‘Community’

Greendale Community College has lost another student.

Yvette Nicole Brown's Shirley won't be retuning to “Community” when it makes its move to Yahoo! next year, following five seasons on NBC.

The actress told TV Guide that she's leaving the show in order to care of her ailing father.

“Yvette was an integral part of Community and is irreplaceable. We are sad to see her go and wish her the very best,” the show's creators Dan Harmon and Chris McKenna said in a statement.

It's unclear as of now how the show will explain Shirley's absence, but it will reportedly be introducing two major characters, one male and one female.

Fans will still be able to see Brown on TV in 2015 however. She recently took on a supporting CBS' upcoming revival of “The Odd Couple,” co-starring Matthew Perry and Thomas Lennon. The show is a multi-camera comedy which will have a much more flexible schedule than “Community.”

“A multi-camera sitcom is a better fit for the life I have now,” Brown explained. “I can't say enough how much I respect Sony and Dan for how they handled this profound change in my life.”

“Community” stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong and Jim Rash will all return. Co-stars Donald Glover and Jonathan Banks exited the series last season.