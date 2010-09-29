Zac Brown Band beats out Maroon 5 at No. 1 on The Billboard 200

In a close race between Zac Brown Band and Maroon 5, the former country act comes out on top of the Billboard 200 album sales chart this week. “You Get What You Give” sold 153,000 copies for No. 1, giving the group its best sales and charting week yet. Its 2009 set “The Foundation” peaked at No. 9 in May, and topped out in sales with 62,000 during the holiday last year.

Maroon 5″s “Hands All Over” has to settle for No. 2 with 142,000. The alt-rock-pop group”s last “It Won”t Be Soon Before Long” bowed at No. 1 with 429,000 in 2007.

Linkin Park”s “A Thousand Suns” slips from No. 1 to No. 3 with 70,000 units, a 71% slide in sales.

Selena Gomez & the Scene”s “a Year Without Rain” debuts at No. 4 with 66,000, about the same number of copies that the group”s first set “Kiss and Tell” sold its first week last year (only with a No. 9 start).

Santana”s “Guitar Heaven” arrives at No. 5 with a few copies fewer than Gomez, also at 66,000. The classic rock covers album includes several guest spots, including those from Chris Daughtry and Chester Bennington.

Eminem”s “Recovery” falls No. 3 to No. 6 (66,000, -26%) as Trey Songz”s “Passion, Pain & Pleasure” moves No. 2 to No. 7 (66,000, -73%).

“Wake Up!”, a collaboration album with The Roots and John Legend, has a No. 8 start with 63,000 copies. That makes it five-for-five for Legend in the top 10.

Country artist Billy Currington”s “Enjoy Yourself” becomes his highest debut yet, at No. 9 with 45,000.

Justin Bieber”s “My World 2.0” stays put at No. 10 (33,000, -9%).

Sales this week are down 6% compared to last week and down 15% compared to the same week last year. Sales for the year are down 13% compared to last year.