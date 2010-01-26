2010 Grammy predictions: Do Zac Brown Band, MGMT or Keri Hilson deserve best new artist?

#Lady Gaga
01.26.10 9 years ago

There are only a few days left until the Jan. 31 Grammy Awards so we’re down to the big four categories: song, record and album of the year, as well as best new artist. Today, we look at best new artist.

Best New Artist

Zac Brown Band
Keri Hilson
MGMT
Silversun Pickups
The Ting Tings

Let”s just consider for a moment if we”d even be talking about the other folks as contenders in this category if Lady GaGa had been eligible. As you know by now, she was not in contention because “Just Dance” was nominated in the dance category last year. Also not eligible were likely contenders Phoenix, who had released too many albums to be considered “new,” even though this was the band”s breakout year, and Kid Cudi, who did not release his debut album in time for consideration.

With all those codas out of the way, Zac Brown Band is the clear frontrunner here. The group, whose major label debut, “Foundation,” has sold close to 1.5 million copies, more than three times the amount of “In a Perfect World” from Hilson, ZBB”s closest competitor. Additionally, ZBB is likely to snare the majority of votes from the country community as will Hilson from the R&B genre, while MGMT, Silversun Pickups and Ting Tings will split the alternative rock vote. The award has only gone to a country artist twice before (Leann Rimes and Carrie Underwood), but ZBB will also pick up some rock votes courtesy of their jam band following.

The Grammy goes to: Zac Brown Band

Who do you think is going to win Best New Artist at the Grammys? Share your thoughts below.
 

