Zac Brown Band plans 3-day music fest featuring My Morning Jacket, Train

09.02.11 7 years ago

If it”s good enough for Dave Matthews Band, the Allman Bros. or Phish, it”s good enough for Zac Brown Band. The Southern-fried collective has put together its own music festival.

The Southern Ground Music & Food Festival will take place Oct. 21-23 at Blackbaud Stadium in Charleston, S.C. In addition to daily performances by ZBB, the festival will feature more than a dozen other acts, including My Morning Jacket, Train, Eric Church and Fitz and the Tantrums.

And no regular food stalls for this bunch: Brown, who is a major foodie, is bringing in top chefs from around the world including James Beard winners Sean Brock, Mike Lata and RJ Cooper.

Tickets start at $57. For more information, go to www.southerngroundfestival.com.

