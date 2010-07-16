Zac Brown Band sets release date for ‘You Get What You Give’

Zac Brown Band will release the follow up to the Grammy-winning band”s breakthrough album “The Foundation” on Sept. 21.

“You Get What You Give” builds on “The Foundation”s” blend of country, rock and reggae. Tracks include the piano-based “Colder Weather” and the jammy “Who Knows.”

The new set is “representative of where we are right now. It combines elements of our southern rock and country roots, but also stays true to our jam-band style musicianship from the live show,” Brown says on the band”s website.

The group is narrowing down material from more than 50 songs.

Coming up immediately for the band is opening for Dave Matthews Band on July 16-17 in New York and July 23 in Washington, D.C.