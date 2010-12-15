Zac Efron, Halle Berry and Sarah Jessica Parker may spend ‘New Year’s Eve’ together

Garry Marshall’s ode to the last major holiday of the year keep getting bigger and bigger. The Warner Bros. “sequel” to “Valentine’s Day,” the appropriately titled “New Year’s Eve,” already has veteran actors Robert De Niro, Michelle Pfeiffer, Hilary Swank, Ashton Kutcher, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Biel, “Glee’s” Lea Michele and Abigail Breslin in the mix. Now, a new trio of familiar faces are circling the romantic comedy.

If everything works out contractually, Zac Efron, Sarah Jessica Parker and Halle Berry may join the New York City set flick. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the thesps would play integral parts of intertwining stories in the Big Apple on New Year’s Eve. Parker would play the too needy mom of Breslin’s character while Berry may find herself as a caterer who conveniently runs into an ex-lover (it’s not clear if it’s a boyfriend or girlfriend). Efron will jump in as a bike messenger who somehow becomes involved in one of Pfeiffer’s New Year’s Eve resolutions.

Berry just landed a Golden Globe nomination for the indie “Frankie and Alice.” Parker hasn’t been seen on screen since last May’s “Sex and the City 2.” Efron starred in the disappointing “Charlie St. Cloud” this summer, but is currently shooting Scott Hick’s war drama “The Lucky One.”

Production on “New Year’s Eve” will likely begin in February with second unit filming this year’s Times Square countdown.

