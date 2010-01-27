Zac Efron ready for action in ‘Fire’

He’s done musicals, comedies and indie dramas, but now Zac Efron is going where the money is: action flicks. The “17 Again” star will star in the Neal Moritz produced adaptation of the Brian Michael Bendis graphic novel “Fire.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will center on a college student who is inducted into a special CIA project that tests whether ordinary citizens can be come successful agents. Bendis, who is one of Marvel Comic’s top writers and has reinvigorated titles such as “The Avengers” and “Ultimate Spider-Man.” He’s also one of Marvel Studios’ key comic book consultants on upcoming features. “Fire” was written and published before he hit the “big time.” Bendis is also on board to write the screenplay.

Efron, who had been attached to “Johnny Quest,” is coming off shooting “The Death and Life of Charlie St. Cloud.”

No director was announced with the project, but in theory it could be Efron’s next film.

Bendis also has an adaptation of his graphic novel “Jinx” at Universal.