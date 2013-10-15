Watch: Zac Efron takes way too much Viagra in ‘That Awkward Moment’ red-band trailer

Zac Efron and Miles Teller have taken way too much Viagra – and they really need to pee.
Discover a whole new meaning to the term “get horizontal” (not to mention the word “cocktail,” groan) with the brand-new red-band trailer for “That Awkward Moment,” the forthcoming comedy that stars Efron, Teller and Michael B. Jordan as three best friends who suddenly find themselves in the awkward position of deciding whether to take their respective dating relationships to the next level. So will they make a commitment or move on? Who knows? Who cares? With this many gratuitous shots of Efron’s hot naked body, the plot seems practically besides the point.
Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think.
“That Awkward Moment” hits theaters on January 31.
[www.facebook.com]
[code.google.com]
[www.ethionet.et]
travel Along full movie without registration watch Ride Along free online putlocker Ride Along in good value travel Along video watch online as hd 720 travel Along Watch Online in feel travel Along watch free online mega thriller travel Along watch online DVDRip new travel Along Watch online lostfilm, travel watch online in high quality free name (License) Watch travel Along camrip travel Along watch as 720.