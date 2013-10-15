Watch: Zac Efron takes way too much Viagra in ‘That Awkward Moment’ red-band trailer

Zac Efron and Miles Teller have taken way too much Viagra – and they really need to pee.

Discover a whole new meaning to the term “get horizontal” (not to mention the word “cocktail,” groan) with the brand-new red-band trailer for “That Awkward Moment,” the forthcoming comedy that stars Efron, Teller and Michael B. Jordan as three best friends who suddenly find themselves in the awkward position of deciding whether to take their respective dating relationships to the next level. So will they make a commitment or move on? Who knows? Who cares? With this many gratuitous shots of Efron’s hot naked body, the plot seems practically besides the point.

“That Awkward Moment” hits theaters on January 31.