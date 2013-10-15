Watch: Zac Efron takes way too much Viagra in ‘That Awkward Moment’ red-band trailer

#Zac Efron #Miles Teller
10.16.13 5 years ago

Zac Efron and Miles Teller have taken way too much Viagra – and they really need to pee.

Discover a whole new meaning to the term “get horizontal” (not to mention the word “cocktail,” groan) with the brand-new red-band trailer for “That Awkward Moment,” the forthcoming comedy that stars Efron, Teller and Michael B. Jordan as three best friends who suddenly find themselves in the awkward position of deciding whether to take their respective dating relationships to the next level. So will they make a commitment or move on? Who knows? Who cares? With this many gratuitous shots of Efron’s hot naked body, the plot seems practically besides the point.

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think.

“That Awkward Moment” hits theaters on January 31.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zac Efron#Miles Teller
TAGSMICHAEL B JORDANMILES TELLERTHAT AWKWARD MOMENTThat Awkward Moment trailerVIAGRAzac efron

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP