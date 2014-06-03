Zach Braff and Donald Faison Sing ‘Guy Love’ Once More

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It's been seven years since the musical episode of “Scrubs” where Zach Braff and Donald Faison crooned “Guy Love” and melted America's bro-tastic heart. Hard to believe it's possible to miss a series like “Scrubs” that aired for an entire decade, but I felt pangs for the old show after seeing Braff and Faison reprise that fratty tune at the Paramount in Austin, TX, where Braff was promoting his new film “Wish I Was Here.”

It starts off a little shaky, but it becomes heartwarming fast. Braff and Faison are real-life best friends, after all.