Zach Braff and Donald Faison Sing ‘Guy Love’ Once More

06.03.14 4 years ago

It's been seven years since the musical episode of “Scrubs” where Zach Braff and Donald Faison crooned “Guy Love” and melted America's bro-tastic heart. Hard to believe it's possible to miss a series like “Scrubs” that aired for an entire decade, but I felt pangs for the old show after seeing Braff and Faison reprise that fratty tune at the Paramount in Austin, TX, where Braff was promoting his new film “Wish I Was Here.”

It starts off a little shaky, but it becomes heartwarming fast. Braff and Faison are real-life best friends, after all.

