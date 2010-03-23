Zach Braff cancels ‘Scrubs’ on Facebook

Zach Braff has cancelled “Scrubs.”

You may be saying, “But didn’t Zach Braff already leave ‘Scrubs’ and doesn’t he have very little to do with the show’s future anyway?”

Well, you’d be correct!

And yet Braff posted the following message on his Facebook wall: “Many of you have asked, so here it is: it appears that ‘New Scrubs’, ‘Scrubs 2.0’, ‘Scrubs with new kids’, ‘Scrubbier’, ‘Scrubs without JD’ is no more. It was worth a try, but alas… it didn’t work. zb”

The message appears to have been posted yesterday, but the media picked up on it today.

In addition, the show’s creator cautioned EOnline that “Scrubs,” “hasn’t been canceled, we’re all just assuming it’s over.”

It’s true that you don’t need to be Zach Braff to know that when a show pulls in 3.46 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic for its finale (its third or fourth series finale to date), it’s probably going to eventually be cancelled.

It’s also odd that Braff singled out the “Scrubs without JD” as a failure, as if the show started the season with strong ratings and then floundered as soon as he exited.

In any case, “Scrubs” will be officially cancelled when ABC decides not to pick the show up in May. Zach Braff’s Facebook profile will, as of now, continue to have no particular power.