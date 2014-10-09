Imagine being in a parade. Imagine sticking your head out of a convertible roof as a driver carts you around. It's a bizarre notion. And Zachary Quinto realizes it. Watch as Quinto recalls being in a Pittsburgh parade and then dazzles you with his Pittsburgh accent. It's pretty obnoxious.
Zachary Quinto Shows Off His True Pittsburgh Accent
Louis VIrtel 10.09.14 4 years ago
