Zack Snyder Is Not Above Making Jokes About Superman’s CGI ‘Justice League’ Face On Twitter

#Zack Snyder #Justice League #Superman
Managing Editor, Trending
03.02.18 3 Comments

Warner Bros.

The criticism of Henry Cavill’s CGI face in Justice League is well known by this point. Warner was forced to digitally alter Cavill’s face to remove his fairly slick Mission: Impossible mustache from Superman’s resurrected face. It’s an odd look and it takes away from his parts of the film, especially now that we know parts existed that didn’t feature the weird CGI look.

Those parts were filmed before Zack Snyder left, but the CGI was brought into play after his reported departure and the arrival of Joss Whedon. We might not ever know the full story of why this happened and if the reported story was the truth, but we can now say we kinda know how Snyder feels about Superman’s CGI face. In a post on Vero, the new social platform that everybody seems to love and seems on the verge of creating another Milkshake Duck, Snyder shared a photo of himself with a beard saying, “guess I got to shave this thing.” One reply to this photo brings up removing it via CGI and Snyder takes the moment:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zack Snyder#Justice League#Superman
TAGSCGIHENRY CAVILLJustice LeaguesupermanZACK SNYDER

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP