Zack Snyder to talk ‘Superman Vs. Batman’ with Frank Miller

Warner Bros. went out of its way to draw a connection between its ‘Man of Steel’ sequel and ‘The Dark Knight Returns’, going so far as to have actor Harry Lennix read dialogue from Frank Miller”s landmark 1986 miniseries. But while director Zack Snyder was quick to caution that his 2015 film, which has been referred to as ‘Superman vs. Batman’ or ‘Batman vs. Superman’, isn”t an adaptation of that comic, a new report indicates he may be turning to its creator for advice.
According to the U.K. newspaper The Independent, “a source close to Miller” says the Eisner Award-winning writer/artist will be meeting with Snyder “in the next few days to go over the plans for the Superman film so things should be clearer after that.” The source contends, “Frank had no idea the announcement in San Diego was going to happen so it did come as a surprise.”
‘The Dark Knight Returns’ brings an aging Batman out of retirement a decade after the death of Jason Todd to save Gotham from sinking deeper into decay and lawlessness. With the help of a new, female Robin, Carrie Kelly, the Dark Knight ends the threat of the mutant gangs that have overrun the city and confronts two of his greatest enemies. But then he must face his former ally Superman in a battle that only one will survive.
‘Man of Steel’ screenwriter David S. Goyer, who will be penning the sequel, recently indicated the film will be called either ‘Superman vs. Batman’ or ‘Batman vs. Superman’. Don”t expect it to feature aging versions of the DC Comics icons, however.
Whatever it”s called, the sequel will see Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane reprise their ‘Man of Steel’ roles. The new Batman hasn”t been cast.
This is just a horrible, horrible idea. Why not explore the Man of Steel world that was just created? This isn’t being done because someone had a great script idea, or because someone thought it thrugh and said, yeah, that plot really lends itself to the film format. $$$$…that’s it. Some idiot execs want to get a ton of cash regardless of what garbage they put out. What a shame Henry Cavill gets stuck doing this rather than letting his version of the character develop on its own.
Chill out….we get to see Superman and Batman in the same movie…..
No, no, no, no, no!
Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!
Superman / Batman is NOT a bad idea.
Superman vs. Batman is a HORRIBLE idea.
And involving the supremely overrated, coked-up Frank Miller with this film in ANY capacity is the WORST POSSIBLE IDEA ANYONE COULD EVER HAVE in regards to this film.
Why?
Why are their determined to fuck up a great start to something that could be great?
H’MATT, I couldn’t agree more! I HATE this “vs.” crap! It sounds like a fan-made adaptation of The Dark Knight Returns.
And maybe Snyder didn’t read Miller’s “All-Shit Batman and Robin” mini series, which was nothing short of an embarrassment to everything that Batman stands for.
Us true fans NEED to stop this crap from happening!
Yes, this could have disaster written all over it.
I’ve seen MOS three times and I can’t see where they have laid the foundation for introducing Batman into this world. It would seem that a sequel would deal with the repercussions of the destruction of Metropolis and the world accepting Superman. This would be a great way to introduce Lex Luthor as the one opposing the alien threat of Superman while masking his true intents.
So how does Batman figure into this? Is Batman a new hero whose sole mission is to protect earth from Superman? How could a mortal accomplish this? Superman has no apparent weaknesses except Krypton atmosphere.
There is no precedent for this that I can see storywise. It just looks like a cynical cash grab for Avengers money.
I am guessing that we will see Bruce Wayne and Lex Luthor introduced as a wealthy cabal who think Superman is a dangerous otherworldly menace who needs to be stopped.
Josh Brolin would be crap. He’s 5’8 and is already out of shape. Has anyone considered the fact that it’s bloody hard to be in good shape at 45 rather than 35? Chirs Evans is 31 and he was already saying how difficult it was to pack on the muscle for Captain America. Why would you want to start a cinematic universe with an old Batman? It doesn’t make any sense whatsoever. Screw Goyer, one of the biggest hacks working in the business today. Faggot.
Guys……do some reading. They are NOT doing a film version of TDKR’s according to Snyder. They brought Miller in to discuss how, in his version the two react towards one another. I’m certain MANY other writers will be consulted as well….
Sooooo…..deep breath and relax…
Oh good. Now I can be sure to have absolutely zero expectatioms instead of the littlle expectations I already had.
Glad to know the guys that completely botched up Superman are meeting with the writer who lost it years ago and who hates Superman to develop the sequel.
Now I know to not get my hopes up.
They should develop Superman new universe a bit more.Besides,in DKR,Supes is depicted as an idiot.
Always a good idea when making a “Super-/Batman” film to consult the most anti-Superman nut in the world.
Real smart, “Zack”.