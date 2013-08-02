Zack Snyder to talk ‘Superman Vs. Batman’ with Frank Miller

(CBR)

Warner Bros. went out of its way to draw a connection between its ‘Man of Steel’ sequel and ‘The Dark Knight Returns’, going so far as to have actor Harry Lennix read dialogue from Frank Miller”s landmark 1986 miniseries. But while director Zack Snyder was quick to caution that his 2015 film, which has been referred to as ‘Superman vs. Batman’ or ‘Batman vs. Superman’, isn”t an adaptation of that comic, a new report indicates he may be turning to its creator for advice.

According to the U.K. newspaper The Independent, “a source close to Miller” says the Eisner Award-winning writer/artist will be meeting with Snyder “in the next few days to go over the plans for the Superman film so things should be clearer after that.” The source contends, “Frank had no idea the announcement in San Diego was going to happen so it did come as a surprise.”

‘The Dark Knight Returns’ brings an aging Batman out of retirement a decade after the death of Jason Todd to save Gotham from sinking deeper into decay and lawlessness. With the help of a new, female Robin, Carrie Kelly, the Dark Knight ends the threat of the mutant gangs that have overrun the city and confronts two of his greatest enemies. But then he must face his former ally Superman in a battle that only one will survive.

‘Man of Steel’ screenwriter David S. Goyer, who will be penning the sequel, recently indicated the film will be called either ‘Superman vs. Batman’ or ‘Batman vs. Superman’. Don”t expect it to feature aging versions of the DC Comics icons, however.

Whatever it”s called, the sequel will see Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane reprise their ‘Man of Steel’ roles. The new Batman hasn”t been cast.