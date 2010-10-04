Zack Snyder will direct ‘Superman’ back to the bigscreen

Honestly, I don’t think there’s a better choice Warner Bros. could have made.
For the last year, we’ve been hearing rumors about what plans Warner Bros. has for Superman, arguably the most famous superhero character of all time. The first concrete information we had was that David Goyer, Jonathan Nolan, and Christopher Nolan had figured out a way to bring the character back to the bigscreen that they would be producing and writing. There were rumors about Jonathan Nolan directing the film, rumors about David Goyer directing the film, and then a whole bunch of recent rumors about a whole bunch of names who might direct the film.
In the end, Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. have decided to go with a filmmaker who is already family, and who seems to me to be the absolutely dead-on bull’s-eye perfect choice for the job: Zack Snyder.
As much as any of the superhero films out there, Superman is a character who plays as pure modern mythology, and he should be painted in big epic strokes. Snyder’s got an undeniable way with an image, and his obsessions with flight and slow-motion and the depiction of the clash of power all feed directly into the idea of bringing a new version of Superman to life, while still honoring everything that makes the character an icon.
The story was broken in very brusque manner by Michael Fleming, who I assume knew that the story was about to break and wanted to make sure he got his scoop up. I’m curious to see if we hear in the days ahead about what won Snyder the job. Aside from common sense, that is.
With DC Comics and Warner Bros. working more closely than ever right now on films like “Green Lantern,” “The Flash,” and the third “Batman” film, and with “Wonder Woman” possibly heading to the small screen with David E. Kelly in charge, it’s time for the studio to put up or shut up and prove that they know what they’re doing with a property that has, in my opinion, had them stumped since the summer of 1981.
And with Snyder at the helm, for the first time in a long time, I’m prepared to believe that a man once again can fly.
We’ll have more as the story develops.
The poll options are STUPID.
Superman is such an uninteresting “Mickey Mouse” character. I think Snyder is wasted on this. Then again, if anyone can turn this into an interesting property it’s Chris Nolan and co.
After the massive disappointment of Superman Returns, I’ll not be getting excited until I see some reviews.
Superman can potentially be a very interesting character, with him being an alien with super-powers and thus very different from the rest of the human race, and depending upon how his character is interpreted — having a moral code that prevents him from misusing, or even using to their fullest extent, those powers. He could be presented as quite a lonely, frustrated and sympathetic character, rather than some of the cartoonish, two-dimensional treatments we might have seen in the past. It will be interesting to see what Snyder, Nolan, Nolan and Goyer does with him.
Superman is wasted on Snyder.
As I’ve said, I like Snyder’s passion and his films have a great energy to them with some well designed visuals. But there just seems to be a huge disconnect between his visuals and any emotional involvement that has kept me from investing in any of his films. I’ve wanted to like them – ‘Watchmen’, especially – but in the end I can’t say that I have.
This makes Snyder a frustrating and, frankly, boring choice for me.
This buys him a bigger sucker punch and frankly I am fuckin happy!
Synder does great visuals but I have yet to see anything that’s really made me believe in his ability to tell his story, to have a vision beyond something he’s adapting. Don’t get me wrong, he makes very gorgeous films. I just don’t see an actual storyteller. Here’s hoping Goyer’s script is solid.
Snyder is all flash, no substance and he’s a terrible director of actors. This is very disappointing news.
Drew, I am only disappointed in this:
I wish WB would have Snyder direct a big-screen two-film adaptation of Kingdom Come.
Otherwise, this is perfect.
There was a lot I liked about Superman Returns despite being irritated by the repeat of the Luthor real-estate from the 78 film. I would have preferred Duncan Jones to get the nod, but hopefully Nolan will make sure Snyder focuses on the story and doesn’t let the visuals take over too much.
But HitFix – WHAT’S WITH ALL THE ADS??!!
I would have much preferred if Nolan directed this. Snyder, as has been mentioned, does to seem to be a one trick pony (all flash, not much substance). That being said, “300”, and “The Watchmen” were enjoyable films.
I think the films is good hands with Nolan co-producing, and Goyer writing. I still haven’t seen the last Superman film. I’ve avoided it since hearing bad things. I’ll check it out one of these days.
Have to agree with Playhouse here. This option is really boring and I’m no where near as hopeful for the film as I could have been.
Snyder strikes me as a director with limited ability but a great eye for action and igonography which are 2 big things one wants from a Superman film, hopefully with a bang up script and the holy father Nolan overseeing things make ingredients for a stellar Superman.
I really wish Singer got his shot at a sequel to Superman Returns. I love that Superman universe and each time I rewatch the film I see more character and heart with each viewing. I think he would have taken it to a new level, much like X1 compared to X2.
Anyway, there goes my credibility with most people so I’ll shut up now. But yeah, not as excited as I would like to be for a Superman film based on this rather obvious choice of director
I kind of agree with you, son of HalldÃ³r, Superman can easily be boring, and specially in a non animated movie. But if they do it just right he could be awesome. He needs a very scary opponent I believe. Snyder and Nolan have great talent, I have faith in Snyder to make Superman exiting and kinetic, and I have faith in Nolan to give the story and the setting depth and importance. What would make me even happier was if Snyder helped Nolan make the action in Bat 3 more interesting.
Bad move. Watchmen was atrocious, with no sense of wit or real drama. Superman needs a warm human touch for it to work at all, and Snyder doesn’t have it. Too bad.
Hmm. I’m not sure how to take this. They certainly could have made a worse choice. Question is – did they make the best choice?
Snyder certainly has a style and he has proven he can adapt a comic book to the screen. YMMV.
Like I was saying last week – whoever directs Superman must have a passion for the character. Working in the genre is important but this is DC’s most valuable character and this movie is critical. If they screw up again then Superman is effectively dead for the next decade.
In Nolan I trust.
Snyder should cast Dwayne Johnson as Clark Kent/Superman, and Ed O’Neil as Perry White. I’d like to see Smith Cho as Lois Lane, and John Cena as Zod.
I grow weary of Snyder’s all-greenscreen, all-the-time approach to movies. What happened to his awesome style on the Dawn Of The Dead remake? Like Zemeckis, he needs to make a “real” movie again.
I am old enough to remember critics saying the same things about Ridley Scott that I am reading people saying about Zack Snyder, that he is a great visual stylist with no ability to tell a story or create characters with depth. Would anybody today not agree that Ridley Scott is a master filmmaker?
Ridley Scott is not a master filmaker. HeÂ´s done two great movies -Alien and Blade Runner- and a lot of mediocre stuff.
That’s another thing. I don’t want a CGI Metropolis and computer generated looking world for the entire film.
I’m all for Scott Porter being cast as Supes
The studio needs more Product to offset decades of litigation for the rights, and who better to give it to us smothered in the CG sugar coating it needs to be viable? (If Nolan has “found a way to make the character work”, he really is a prodigy.)
TOM WELLING AS SUPERMAN!!!!!!!!!!!!
TOM WELLING IS SUPERMAN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!