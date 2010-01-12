Cary Elwes to be a Beatle in Rob Zemekis’ ‘Yellow Submarine’ remake

The casting for the Fab Four in Robert Zemekis’ forthcoming remake of The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” animated film has been announced, with Cary Elwes’ name leading the pack.

Starring will be all Brits, with Elwes as George Harrison, Dean Lennox Kelly (TV shows “Collision,” “Shameless”) as John Lennon, Peter Serafinowicz (“Shaun of the Dead,” “Couples Retreat”) as Paul McCartney and Adam Campbell (“Epic Movie,” “Date Movie”) as Ringo Starr, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As HitFix movie blogger Drew McWeeny noted in August, the Disney film will be shot in motion-capture 3D, like the Na’vi in “Avatar” and Zemekis’ own “A Christmas Carol.” The original, animated film was released in 1968, and followed the story of Old Fred, a soldier, and his adventures to Pepperland in a submarine.

No word yet how Zemekis’ screenplay and vision will affect the new storyline, although the songs will stay the same: the 16 tracks used in the film will be the Beatles’ orgininals, (expensively) licensed from Sony/ATV and EMI-Capitol Records.

Of course with the motion-capture renderings of the actors, their physical forms can be manipulated and enhanced. But check out the photos below: Do you think these actors are a good fit?