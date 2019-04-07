Marvel

Remember when Disney fired Guardians of the Galaxy auteur James Gunn because of a couple handfuls of old tweets bearing gross jokes? It was a decision the corporate behemoth suddenly reversed last month, when they rehired the writer-director for the MCU wing he made his own. Fans rejoiced; after all, the Guardians films are arguably the most distinctive and eccentric part of the super-franchise, mostly thanks to Gunn.

Also stoked: Zoe Saldana. The sometime Gamora — who presumably won’t be returning after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, but who knows? — was doing the rounds for the forthcoming animated film Missing Link when she was inevitably asked about one of the two franchises in which she plays characters with skin made of primary colors. (Remember: She’ll soon have to do press for the Avatar sequels.)

“I was very proud of Disney and all of the executives there,” Saldana told the New York Daily News, in an exchange caught by Deadline. “They’re sending a very strong message that, yes, accountability is important. It is a must. We’re not going to surrender that moving forward. But when the opportunity presents itself where it’s just the first step, redemption must be the second step.”