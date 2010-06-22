‘Zombieland’ director and Mike White taking on the mob with ‘Babe in the Woods’

Ever since the breakout success of “Zombieland” last fall, filmmaker Ruben Fleischer’s name has been on the shortlist for quite a number of high profile projects. The former commercial director has marched to his own tune, however, and has attached himself to direct “30 Minutes or Less” (reuniting him with “Zomblieland’s” Jesse Eisenberg) and selling an untitled action comedy pitch to DreamWorks. What his next film will actually be remains up in the air, but you can now add another contender to that list: “Babe in The Woods”

Written by Mike White (“School of Rock”), “Babe” centers on a freshman at Yale, originally from the Midwest, who somehow finds herself a target of the New Jersey mob. And yes, that seems like a perfect role for Fleischer’s other “Zombieland” star Emma Stone. Stone just happens to be a Sony Pictures favorite, the studio that has picked up the project to produce and distribute.

White is currently writing the comedy “Santa Wars” for Paramount Pictures which he is producing with longtime collaborator and uber-producer Scott Rudin. He also created the upcoming HBO series “Enlightened” starring Luke Wilson, Laura Dern and Diane Ladd. White’s other credits include “Orange County,” “The Good Girl,” “Nacho Libre” and “Year of the Dog.”