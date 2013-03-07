Zooey Deschanel ‘Never Wanted Your Love’ on new She & Him single: Listen

She & Him, “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel’s cutesy folk pop project with ace guitarist M. Ward, are back with a new summer name, just in time for the end of winter. “Never Wanted Your Love,” the duo’s first single from their upcoming fourth album, “Volume 3” (It’s not a cheeky title; their third album was the holiday-themed lark “A Very She & Him Christmas”). 

Despite lyrics straight out of the Heartbreak Hotel, “Never” is a typically upbeat doodle of a pop song which highlights Deschanel’s country-tinged vocals, some nice background harmony work and Ward’s muted picking style. 

Listen to it here:

“Volume 3” arrives May 7.

