Zooey Deschanel’s She & Him releasing ‘Classics’ album this fall

She & Him — the sunny pop duo consisting of “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel and indie guitar ace M. Ward — are ready to tackle the “Classics.”

The twosome are making their major label debut this fall with a Columbia Records album full of timeless standards, which the press release assures us will be “carefully-selected,” and not just randomly chosen.



Although no track listing has yet been released, “Classics” will no doubt reflect Deschanel and Ward's eclectic musical taste, which tends to lean heavily on '60 pop. Together, they've previously covered The Beach Boys' “I Can Hear Music”; Screamin' Jay Hawkins' “I Put a Spell On You”; Smokey Robinson's “You Really Got a Hold On Me”; The Beatles' “I Should Have Known Better” and Blondie's “Sunday Girl.” They also released a Christmas album in 2012.

Adding to that old-timey feel, She & Him recorded the new album live in the studio, with Ward even co-arranging a full 20-piece orchestra, who will appear on several of the album's thirteen tracks.

“We are incredibly excited to release a record of our favorite songs. It was a dream of ours to record these songs in a way that highlighted the brilliance of the songwriting and the beauty of their melodies. We had a wonderful time making the record and we hope people have a wonderful time listening to it,” Deschanel said in a press release.



Their last set, “Volume 3” was released in 2013.

Here's a quick tease of “Classics”:

