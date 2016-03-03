Here are the ‘Frozen’ Easter Eggs you can find in ‘Zootopia’

Let the storm rage on.

Frozen fever is still alive and well, especially within the walls of the House of Mouse that created the 2013 animated phenomenon.

In Disney”s newest movie, Zootopia (opening in theaters this weekend), there are plenty of nods to Frozen that show up as bunny Judy Hopps ventures into the mammal metropolis:

A repeat performance

In Frozen, Alan Tudyk voiced the haughty, conniving Duke of Weselton, who is constantly irked by folks mispronouncing his homeland as “Weaselton.” Now, in Zootopia, Tudyk voices an actual weasel named Duke Weaselton, who”s also a scheming little guy.

A Frozen voice cameo

The sloth Priscilla (she makes an appearance in this trailer) is voiced by Kristen Bell a.k.a. Anna.

Princess elephants in Tundratown

Looks like humans aren”t the only ones obsessed with dressing up as Anna and Elsa.

Pirated DVDs

At one point in the film, Judy Hopps encounters a Zootopia denizen hocking pirated DVDs, ones that spoof recent Disney films Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph, and Big Hero 6.

Quoting a musical hit

Chief Bogo tells the persistent Judy, “Life isn”t a cartoon musical where your dreams come true, so let it go!” “Cause of course you have to get those three inescapable words in your new Disney movie.