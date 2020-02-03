Getty Image
Indie

The 1975’s Matty Healy Performed Wearing A Hospital Robe And An IV Bag Following A ‘Serious Sickness’

On Saturday (February 1), The 1975 were supposed to perform a set at Brisbane, Australia’s Laneway Festival. However, the show didn’t go on as planned, since Matty Healy was hospitalized before the show and was advised not to perform. Fortunately, the group was ready to go for the Sydney date of the festival the next day. Healy showed off his sense of humor and made light of his health scare during that performance by taking the stage wearing a hospital robe and a face mask, and carrying an IV bag with him.

The band wrote when announcing Healy’s hospitalization, “It is with great regret that we are unable to play this evening in Brisbane. Matty was hospitalised following a bout of serious sickness. Unfortunately after a medical examination at 5.30pm today the doctor has advised that Matty is too weak to play. We hope to be back on track for tomorrow’s show in Sydney. Thanks in advance for everyone’s understanding and apologies for the lateness of this announcement. We are all devastated to miss tonight’s show but have to put Mattys welfare first. X.”

After the announcement, Healy tweeted, “Guys thank you for all your lovely wishes :) I am alive and well sh*t just got way too vibey I’m still taking it easy but I’ll see you tonight for maybe quite a calm set which could be nice anyway!!”

Watch a snippet of the performance above. The 1975 also recently announced some North American tour dates for this year, so find those here.

