It’s been less than a year since Andy Shauf released his latest album The Neon Skyline, but seeing as he penned over 50 songs for the 11-track record, the singer has no shortage of music. Back in July, Shauf shared a pair of singles, “Judy” and “Jeremy’s Wedding.” Now, the singer returns with the soulful number “You Slipped Away.”

The single crafts a sense of lovelorn nostalgia with rolling guitar chords and eloquent piano scales. With his gentle lyrical delivery, Shauf sings of trying — but ultimately failing — to hold onto love. “There was love in my heart / And I wanted it to stay / But as the night, surely turns to day / You slipped away,” he sings.

Speaking about the new song in a statement, Shauf said it is his take on an American standard. “‘You Slipped Away’ was a song that I wrote shortly after moving to Toronto, right after I’d just moved into an apartment and had acquired an 80s Yamaha CP60 stage piano,” Shauf said. “This song was an attempt to write something that sounded like an old standard, using big general metaphors and universal themes.”

