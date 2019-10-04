Angel Olsen Performs A Haunting Rendition Of ‘All Mirrors’ On ‘The Tonight Show’

Angel Olsen’s fourth studio album, All Mirrors, was released today. To celebrate, the indie-rock crooner made her late-night debut and stopped by The Tonight Show to perform her album’s title track. Complete with a full band, six additional string players, and an intricate headpiece, Angel Olsen performed her mesmerizing single “All Mirrors.”

On the single, Olsen trades in her signature acoustic sound and instead opts for cinematic synths and cathartic strings. Though musicians oftentimes choose to strip down their production for a live television performance, Olsen didn’t want to compromise. Her live performance on The Tonight Show managed to parallel the production on the studio version of the single. With a crew of eight musicians positioned on The Tonight Show‘s small stage, Olsen’s monumental vocals combined with a full sound to create an immersive soundscape. Olsen emotionally belted the lyrics while occasionally breaking her statuesque expression to crack a smile.

Ahead of dropping her new record, Olsen released the singles “Lark,” and “All Mirrors,” the record’s title track. Along with two singles from her studio album, Olsen also put forth a collaboration with producer Mark Robinson, “True Blue.”

Watch Angel Olsen perform “All Mirrors” on The Tonight Show above, and read our review of All Mirrors here.

All Mirrors is out now via Jagjaguwar. Get it here.