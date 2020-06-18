Angel Olsen Debuts A Pulsing ‘New Love Cassette’ Remix By Mark Ronson

After tapping Angel Olsen to give a disco-infused contribution to his 2019 Late Night Feelings record, acclaimed producer Mark Ronson decided to rework one of her All Mirrors tracks. Applauding her fourth studio record as one of his “favorite albums from last year,” Ronson breathed new life into Olsen’s “New Love Cassette” with an oscillating remix.

In a statement alongside the remix, Olsen praised Ronson’s handiwork: “The entire process of making All Mirrors has been about letting these songs become something bigger than what I can hear alone. Though I know I’ll always be a songwriter at heart, and I’ll always keep a little bit for myself, I still love to experiment with material and to see what others hear when it comes to sonic backgrounds. A song can go in so many directions if you let it, I love hearing what Ronson hears in this remix of ‘New Love Cassette.'”

The remix arrives just ahead of Olsen’s benefit livestream Cosmic Streams. Kicking off the event Thursday evening, Olsen will perform the entirety of her debut record Half Way Home along with a handful of rarities. A portion of proceeds from the livestream ticket sales will benefit the YMCA in her Ashville hometown.

All Mirrors is out now via Jagjaguwar. Get it here.