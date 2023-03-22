It looks like Coldplay leader Chris Martin isn’t the only public figure being called out on his wardrobe. Instead of the singer getting backlash for the outfit he wore to the Grammys, another musician is indirectly being thrown into the mix: Tame Impala is at the center of a brewing Australian debate.

Former rugby player turned Australian Senator David Pocock appeared on local television airing out his grievances with what has been happening in the region he serves. However, it wasn’t what Pocock said that stirred up controversy; it was what he was wearing while being interviewed that peeved one TV news reporter.

Caleb Bond of Sky News wasn’t a fan of Pocock’s Tame Impala t-shirt, saying, “He couldn’t even put on a collared shirt. Go to a shop and go and buy a bloody shirt, tie, and a suit. You’re a politician!”

Well, Pocock took to Twitter to respond to the report’s rant, writing, “I’d come straight from an early morning game of tennis to celebrate 100 years of Tennis ACT and agreed to do a door stop (not a prearranged interview) in the hallway on the way out of the Press Gallery after a morning radio interview.”

He concluded, “Great to see the big issues being reported [crying laughing emoji].”

What do you think? Play on? 😂 I'd come straight from an early morning game of tennis to celebrate 100 years of Tennis ACT and agreed to do a door stop (not a prearranged interview) in the hallway on the way out of the Press Gallery after a morning radio interview. Great to… pic.twitter.com/GNzXkg1i4c — David Pocock (@DavidPocock) March 22, 2023

Tame Impala hasn’t addressed the exchange, but as a fellow Aussie, he might just get a kick out of it.

