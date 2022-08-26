Bartees Strange Shares A Cover Of ‘Gang Signs’ By Freddie Gibbs

Bartees Strange is having a good year. His new album Farm To Table took the indie world by storm, serving as the perfect follow-up to 2020’s critically-acclaimed Live Forever. Now, he’s back with a stunning reimagining of “Gang Signs” by Freddie Gibbs for Amazon Music.

“I covered ‘Gang Signs’ because Freddie Gibbs is one of my favorite artists and I thought this would be a cool format for the song,” Bartees said about the cover. “This song is so gorgeous in a way that only Freddie could do. He always walks this line of being pretty hardcore lyrically, really pulls no punches. I love that about him — something I really admire. We could all use a little dose of Freddie from time to time.”

In our 2021 interview with Bartees, he spoke about the importance of live performances in his career and the way the pandemic affected that aspect of his music making. “I love the record, but I think that we’re just heavier in person,” he said. “I like to play with the arrangements and make things special. So whenever we play live, the set becomes more expansive than I can do on an album.”

Listen to the cover below.

Freddie Gibbs is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.