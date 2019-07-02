Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last month, Natasha Khan announced that her next Bat For Lashes album, Lost Girls, would be coming out on September 6 via AWAL Recordings. At the time, she also shared the record’s lead single, “Kids In The Dark,” a synthwave-influenced indie pop track with a throwback aesthetic. Now Khan has shared a video for the song, and it is appropriately styled. The Lost Girls album focuses on a character named Nikki Pink, and this video shows the story of how Pink became a Lost Girl, a tale that involves romance in the hills of Los Angeles.

Press materials say the album “sees Khan dreaming up her own fully formed parallel universe, creating an off-kilter coming of age film in which gangs of marauding female bikers roam our streets, teenagers make out on car hoods and a powerful female energy casts spells and leave clues for us to follow.” It was also referred to as “an album full of romance, a homage to Los Angeles where the album was recorded, to being a kid in the 80’s, to films that touched and changed her life.”

Watch Bat For Lashes’ “Kids In The Dark” video above.

Lost Girls is out 09/06 via AWAL Recordings. Pre-order it here.