Indie Mixtape 20: Becca Mancari Regrets Her First Tattoo

This week, Becca Mancari — who you might recognize from her time as a member of Brittany Howard’s band — will release her new album The Greatest Part, which was produced by Paramore’s Zac Farro. On the record, Mancari delivers a collection of deeply personal songs that carry a lyrical weight, but float above tight, groovy production.

To celebrate the new album, Mancari sat down to talk The Matrix, Kendrick Lamar, and staying on a commune farm in Iowa in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Truthful, melodic, painful, and present.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I would like it to be remembered as music that helped other people get free, and truly become who they are without fear.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Oh, man now you’re just setting me up to look bad, haha! But it’s got to be London or New York City. There is no energy like it.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

It’s close to home for me on this one, but honestly the person who inspires me the most is actually someone I get the privilege of making music with, Brittany Howard. I truly believe Brittany will go down in history as one of our greatest artists, and she just always pushes me to go deeper and find out more of who I really am as an artist. I could not be more grateful to learn beside her.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Milan, Italy. A homemade red sauce from a 40-year-old family farm. It was unbelievable.

What album do you know every word to?

So Jealous — Tegan and Sara

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN Tour.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

I love a classic two-piece matching suit, preferably white, with some gold chains… it just feels right.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Lizzo on IG.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Like A Ship” by Pastor T.L. Barrett… Believe me, give it a listen.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Can Biden win in 2020?

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Nina Simone, Live at Vine St. Bar & Grill 1987. I just think that this whole night Nina Simone was on another level, and I think you can sense the energy in the room feeling that as well. There will never be another Nina Simone.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

In a “commune” on a farm in Iowa. It was TRULY wild.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

Well, I have a story of my first house tattoo that was given to me when all of us were tipsy off of Sutter Home Chardonnay… Needless to say, the giant safety pin on my back was a great idea.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Billie Eilish, Lizzo, HER.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Given me a chance to live my dream.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t let fear drive you, do what you really love, and be gentle on yourself.

What’s the last show you went to?

Caroline Rose.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

The Matrix.

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

Not a fan, prefer not to answer that one.

The Greatest Part is out June 25. Pre-order it here.