Khruangbin Reimagines Beck’s ‘No Distraction’ With A Laid-Back Remix

Texas trio Khruangbin released their third studio album, Mordechai, just a few weeks ago, but that doesn’t mean they’re done sharing new music. The group teamed up to commemorate Beck’s 50th birthday with a chilled-out remix of his 2017 Colors track “No Distraction.”

For the revised version, Khruangbin infuses Beck’s original track with their signature psychedelic style. A wistful electric guitar colors the tune as Khruangbin’s bassist Laura Lee adds a captivating beat under Beck’s newly washed-out vocals.

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Khruangbin’s Mark Speer and Laura Lee spoke about their unexpected rise to stardom: “When we started with the band, I’d pretty much given up any hope that I’d ‘make it’ in the industry,” Speer said. “I’d been trying for so many years, in different bands and different roles. I’d definitely given that up. At this point, f*ck it. Do what we want. Who cares? No one’s going to give a sh*t anyway. So let’s call it what we want let’s do it our way.”

Lee continued: “I listen to a lot of music and I feel like I have good taste so if it was moving me, hopefully it will resonate with other people, too. I’ve always believed in it. I was going to push it as hard as I could because I thought it was meaningful. But in no way did I think quitting my TA job was going to turn into what it did.”

