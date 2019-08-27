All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty/Uproxx

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week we got an epic new punk track from The 1975 (yes, you read that right), the long-awaited sophomore effort from Jay Som, and an unforgettable proper debut from Ghost Orchard.

Sheer Mag — A Distant Call

Sheer Mag is a very cool band. Somehow, they are able to craft tunes that are simultaneously nostalgic and inventive. Their latest LP, A Distant Call, channels Thin Lizzy and Def Leppard, but somehow manages to not feel gimmicky in any way. Across ten songs, this record boasts melodic guitar solos, infectious choruses, and thunderous drums. Honestly, what more do you need in 2019?

Ceremony — In The Spirit World Now

The latest in a series of hardcore bands replacing their overdrive pedals with reverb, Ceremony’s new effort won’t encourage as much moshing and hardcore dancing as it will the sad bopping from that South Park episode. It’s always so interesting to watch a band’s trajectory, and In The Spirit World Now feels like the culmination of a musical evolution, making it one of the most interesting projects to come out of the punk-adjacent scene since Title Fight’s Hyperview.