Prolific folk-rockers Big Thief put out two albums last year, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands, and have since been making the promotional rounds. Big Thief has managed to play nearly every recorded performance opportunity available, including The Late Show, KEXP, and even a day-time set at CBS This Morning. But the band does what they can to make sure each set is different. Big Thief manages to pull from their wide catalog for their performances, alternating between hits. This time, the group performed “Shoulders” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, taking a page from the October album Two Hands.
The four-piece group took the stage, electing to forgo some of the large-scale production that Kimmel’s guests often times opt for. But Big Thief doesn’t need any stage distractions while they play. Vocalist Adrianne Lenker’s scaling voice is enough to pull crowds in and hold their attention, having a knack for making large performances seem small and intimate with her personal lyrics. “Shoulders” is no different, with Lenker crooning a bleak story. “They found you at the corner / Your head was doubled over / And the blood of the man who killed my mother with his hands / Is in me,” Lenker sings.
Just before taking the late-night stage, Big Thief announced they are going on yet another global tour. Beginning in February, the band will make several stops throughout Europe and Australia before arriving in North America in July.
Watch Big Thief play “Shoulders” on Kimmel above, and find the group’s upcoming tour dates below. Also check out where Big Thief’s Two Hands placed on our list of The Best Indie Albums Of 2019.
02/17 — Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV %
02/18 — Porto, Portugal @ Hard Club %
02/19 — Madrid, Spain @ Joy Eslava %
02/20 — Barcelona, Spain @ La 2 de Apolo %
02/22 — Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv %
02/23 — Milan, Italy @ Magnolia %
02/24 — Lyon, France @ Epicerie Moderne %
02/25 — Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage %
02/27 — London, England @ Eventi Apollo %
02/29 — Nottingham, England @ Rock City %
03/01 — Manchester, England @ Albert Hall %
03/02 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Old Fruitmark %
03/04 — Tourcoing, France @ Le Grand Mix %
03/05 — Brussels, Belgium @ AB Main Hall %
03/06 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso %
03/07 — Cologne, Germany @ Kantine %
03/08 — Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich %
03/09 — Berlin, Germany @ Astra %
03/11 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega Main Hall %
03/12 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik %
03/13 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser %
03/14 — Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller %
03/15 — Aarhus, Denmark @ Voxhall %
03/17 — Tel Aviv, Israel @ Barby
03/18 — Tel Aviv, Israel @ Barby
05/07 — Tokyo, Japan @ Shibuya WWW X
05/08 — Osaka, Japan @ Shangri-la
05/17 — Melbourne, Australia @ The Corner (matinée show)
05/17 — Melbourne, Australia @ The Corner (evening show)
05/18 — Melbourne, Australia @ The Corner
05/19 — Melbourne, Australia @ The Corner $
05/21 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Zoo $
05/25 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Powerstation $
05/26 — Wellington, New Zealand @ San Fran $
06/24 — Reykjanesbær, Iceland @ Hljomahöll
06/30 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Meet Factory
07/02 — Gydnia, Poland @ Open’er Festival
07/03 — Ewijk, Netherlands @ Down the Rabbit Hole
07/05 — Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter
07/17 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium @
07/18 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
07/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
07/21 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
07/25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
07/26 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
07/27 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
07/28 — Richmond, VA @ The National
07/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival ^
07/31 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
08/01 — Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre !
08/03 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
08/04 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
08/05 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
08/06 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
08/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
08/14 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
08/15 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
09/02 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
09/03 — Salisbury, England @ Larmer Tree Gardens (End Of The Road Festival 2020)
% with Ithaca
$ with Indigo Sparke
@ with Twain
^ with Sheer Mag
! with (Sandy) Alex G