Prolific folk-rockers Big Thief put out two albums last year, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands, and have since been making the promotional rounds. Big Thief has managed to play nearly every recorded performance opportunity available, including The Late Show, KEXP, and even a day-time set at CBS This Morning. But the band does what they can to make sure each set is different. Big Thief manages to pull from their wide catalog for their performances, alternating between hits. This time, the group performed “Shoulders” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, taking a page from the October album Two Hands.

The four-piece group took the stage, electing to forgo some of the large-scale production that Kimmel’s guests often times opt for. But Big Thief doesn’t need any stage distractions while they play. Vocalist Adrianne Lenker’s scaling voice is enough to pull crowds in and hold their attention, having a knack for making large performances seem small and intimate with her personal lyrics. “Shoulders” is no different, with Lenker crooning a bleak story. “They found you at the corner / Your head was doubled over / And the blood of the man who killed my mother with his hands / Is in me,” Lenker sings.

Just before taking the late-night stage, Big Thief announced they are going on yet another global tour. Beginning in February, the band will make several stops throughout Europe and Australia before arriving in North America in July.

Watch Big Thief play “Shoulders” on Kimmel above, and find the group’s upcoming tour dates below. Also check out where Big Thief’s Two Hands placed on our list of The Best Indie Albums Of 2019.

02/17 — Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV %

02/18 — Porto, Portugal @ Hard Club %

02/19 — Madrid, Spain @ Joy Eslava %

02/20 — Barcelona, Spain @ La 2 de Apolo %

02/22 — Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv %

02/23 — Milan, Italy @ Magnolia %

02/24 — Lyon, France @ Epicerie Moderne %

02/25 — Paris, France @ Cabaret Sauvage %

02/27 — London, England @ Eventi Apollo %

02/29 — Nottingham, England @ Rock City %

03/01 — Manchester, England @ Albert Hall %

03/02 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Old Fruitmark %

03/04 — Tourcoing, France @ Le Grand Mix %

03/05 — Brussels, Belgium @ AB Main Hall %

03/06 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso %

03/07 — Cologne, Germany @ Kantine %

03/08 — Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich %

03/09 — Berlin, Germany @ Astra %

03/11 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega Main Hall %

03/12 — Gothenburg, Sweden @ Pustervik %

03/13 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser %

03/14 — Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller %

03/15 — Aarhus, Denmark @ Voxhall %

03/17 — Tel Aviv, Israel @ Barby

03/18 — Tel Aviv, Israel @ Barby

05/07 — Tokyo, Japan @ Shibuya WWW X

05/08 — Osaka, Japan @ Shangri-la

05/17 — Melbourne, Australia @ The Corner (matinée show)

05/17 — Melbourne, Australia @ The Corner (evening show)

05/18 — Melbourne, Australia @ The Corner

05/19 — Melbourne, Australia @ The Corner $

05/21 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Zoo $

05/25 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Powerstation $

05/26 — Wellington, New Zealand @ San Fran $

06/24 — Reykjanesbær, Iceland @ Hljomahöll

06/30 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Meet Factory

07/02 — Gydnia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

07/03 — Ewijk, Netherlands @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/05 — Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

07/17 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium @

07/18 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

07/20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

07/21 — Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

07/25 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

07/26 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

07/27 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

07/28 — Richmond, VA @ The National

07/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival ^

07/31 — Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

08/01 — Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre !

08/03 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

08/04 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

08/05 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

08/06 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

08/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

08/14 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

08/15 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

09/02 — Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

09/03 — Salisbury, England @ Larmer Tree Gardens (End Of The Road Festival 2020)

% with Ithaca

$ with Indigo Sparke

@ with Twain

^ with Sheer Mag

! with (Sandy) Alex G