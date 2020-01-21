Yesterday (January 20) marked the eleventh anniversary of Blood Bank, the EP that followed Bon Iver’s debut album, For Emma, Forever Ago. To mark the occasion, Bon Iver announced they will be re-releasing the EP in an expanded new version, billed as the “10th Anniversary Edition.”

Aside from the four original tracks, the rerelease also includes a live version of each song, taken from various performances in 2018. Ahead of the EP’s full release, Bon Iver have shared the live recording of the title track.

In the liner notes, Justin Vernon writes about how the release marked “not just a new direction but a new beginning entirely. A place where boundaries don’t exist. It was a signal change of things to come, laying the groundwork for new collaborations.”

Back in 2009, Vernon said of the EP, “It just didn’t seem to fit the story and lineage [of For Emma, Forever Ago], I guess. So I just sort of surrounded ‘Blood Bank’ with three other songs that were very different from one other, and they all kind of came together as a palette cleanser for the last record. And I’m really excited about it.”

Listen to the live version of “Blood Bank” above, and find the Blood Bank (10th Anniversary Edition) art and tracklist below. Bon Iver also just announced some new European tour dates, so find all of the group’s upcoming shows below as well.

1. “Blood Bank”

2. “Beach Baby”

3. “Babys”

4. “Woods”

5. “Blood Bank (Live from Ericsson Globe, Stockholm SE, Oct 31 2018)”

6. “Beach Baby (Live from The Bomb Factory, Dallas TX, Jan 23 2018) ”

7. “Babys (Live from Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, London UK, Mar 4 2018)”

8. “Woods (Live from Pitchfork Paris Presented by La Blogothèque, Nov 3 2018)”