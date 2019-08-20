Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Eminem has been involved in a beef or two in his day, and he decided to go after Tyler The Creator on his Kamikaze track “Fall.” He dissed Tyler with the lyric, “Tyler create nothin’, I see why you called yourself a f****t, b*tch.” Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon is featured on the song, and at the time, he distanced himself from the track, tweeting, “Was not in the studio for the Eminem track… came from a session with BJ Burton and Mike Will. Not a fan of the message, it’s tired. Asked them to change the track, wouldn’t do it.”

Shortly after that, he added, “Eminem is one of the best rappers of all time, there is no doubt. I have and will respect that. Tho, this is not the time to criticize Youth, it’s the time to listen. To act. It is certainly not the time for slurs. Wish they would have listened when we asked them to change it.”

Now, a year later, Vernon has expressed some regret about how he handled the situation. In a lengthy video interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, he addressed his tweet, saying, “I made that huge mess out of the Eminem song. I was just in a carwash, and I just tweeted. It’s like, what was I doing? I should’ve just probably chilled out and actually just said, ‘Please don’t put this song out.’ And it was very rude and I felt really bad about it. I think people have not figured out how to calculate how easy it is to say something on [Twitter] with how much you should say it.”

Eminem previously admitted that he went too far on the song, saying in an interview with Sway, “I think the word that I called him on that song was one of the things where I felt like this might be too far. Because in my quest to hurt him, I realize that I was hurting a lot of other people by saying it. […] It was one of the things that I kept going back to and going, ‘I don’t feel right with this.'”

Elsewhere in Vernon and Lowe’s 48-minute conversation, Vernon also talked about his new album, i,i , so watch the full interview above.