Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon has made his voice heard this election cycle, and he’s not done yet: Bon Iver have announced a run of Wisconsin shows with the goal of getting people in the state registered to vote. On October 5, 7, and 8, Bon Iver will perform in La Crosse, Wausau, and Appleton, respectively.

The group is partnering with the 46 For 46 campaign for the concerts, and they wrote of the shows, “We’re proud to announce that we’ll be trekking across Wisconsin this October as a part of the @46for46 campaign, helping to elect the 46th POTUS and promote civic action through music! They say Wisconsin could decide it all in 2020. We don’t take that lightly, so we’re asking fans to pledge to vote in order to gain access to presale tickets for all three shows starting on Wednesday, February 19 at 10:00 AM CST. Instructions to follow at that time.”

Bon Iver also noted that remaining tickets for all three shows will be available to the general public, beginning on February 21 at 10 a.m. CST.

Although the shows aren’t officially in support of a specific presidential candidate, Vernon has positioned himself in Bernie Sanders’ corner, as he played an Iowa rally in support of Sanders earlier this month (as did Vampire Weekend).